Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $152.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.46, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

