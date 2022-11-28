Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

