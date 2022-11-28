Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RMD opened at $229.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

