Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

FAST opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

