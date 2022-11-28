Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $411.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.90 and its 200 day moving average is $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.