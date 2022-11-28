Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $411.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.90 and its 200 day moving average is $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
