Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 653.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 181,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 157,184 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $59.09 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

