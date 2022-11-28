Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $170,481 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.