Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 7,661 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Veritex worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

