Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after buying an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

