Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

