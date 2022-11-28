Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Strategic Education worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Strategic Education by 77.4% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $81.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

