Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 140,973 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HMN. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $132,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.60 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.