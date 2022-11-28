Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,111 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 118.0% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $942,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 265.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Illumina by 11.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
ILMN opened at $218.99 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
