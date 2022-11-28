Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,111 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 118.0% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $942,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 265.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Illumina by 11.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

ILMN opened at $218.99 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

