Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Renasant worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Renasant by 561.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Renasant by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Renasant by 57.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Renasant Trading Up 0.8 %

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.16. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.