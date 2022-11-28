Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SPG opened at $120.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.