Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,089 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of ArcBest worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ArcBest by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $81.22 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

