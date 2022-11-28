Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,177 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.36 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

