Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 143,858 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,858 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

