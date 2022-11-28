Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,512 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Knowles worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 409.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Knowles by 45.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

NYSE KN opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

