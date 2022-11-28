Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 156 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Middlesex Water worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 196.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.66. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.