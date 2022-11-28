Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,634 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

