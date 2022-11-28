Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,747 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $612,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

NYSE:TDS opened at $10.30 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.