Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,751 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,432.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $15.23 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.