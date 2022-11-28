Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 185 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Materion worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 264.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

