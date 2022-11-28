Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 245 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $46.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

