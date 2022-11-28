Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 27,184 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

