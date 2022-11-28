Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,078 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,097,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198,027 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

