Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 311 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,483. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LKFN stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.78. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.20%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

