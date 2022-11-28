Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 31,672 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,672 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

