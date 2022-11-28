Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 381 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,146 shares of company stock valued at $319,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

