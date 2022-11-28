Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 38,454 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,454 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.