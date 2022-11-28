Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 42,294 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,294 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $233.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.39. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

