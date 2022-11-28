Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,281 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

