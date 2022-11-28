Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 443 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of LTC Properties worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

LTC opened at $38.65 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

