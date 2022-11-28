Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,693 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

