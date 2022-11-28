Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,509 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $305.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

