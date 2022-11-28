Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 807 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356,874.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 177,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

AAT opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.