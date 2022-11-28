Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

