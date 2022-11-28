Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of PriceSmart worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Activity
PriceSmart Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.01 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
Read More
