Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of PriceSmart worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at $204,143,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,421 shares of company stock worth $3,966,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.01 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.