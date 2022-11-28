Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

