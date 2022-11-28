Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

