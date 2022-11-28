Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $151.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

