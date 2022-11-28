QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

