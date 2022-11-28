Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $111,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $109.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

