Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

CAE (TSE: CAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – CAE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/11/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

11/1/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00.

10/7/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

CAE Trading Up 0.2 %

CAE opened at C$29.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.97. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$20.90 and a one year high of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 72.65.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

