Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2022 – Element Fleet Management was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

11/9/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/1/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

10/28/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

10/27/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

10/24/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

10/18/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$19.05 on Monday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$19.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.69.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

