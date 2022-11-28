Reviewing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $302.96 million 1.20 $21.16 million $1.14 28.27 Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.68 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -1.26

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

63.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aviat Networks and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.89%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 203.50%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 4.41% 15.07% 9.26% Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23%

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, project, managed, education, support, and other professional services. The company serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

