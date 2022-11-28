Reviewing PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 7 5 0 2.42

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolyMet Mining and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -10.41 Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.24 $8.56 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Volatility & Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats PolyMet Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

