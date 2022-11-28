Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,714 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

