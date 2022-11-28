Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,890 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

PNFP stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

